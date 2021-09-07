Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 3,728 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18.

Shares of Square stock traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $265.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,633,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.02 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research upped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.