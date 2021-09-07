Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 269,701 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

