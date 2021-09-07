StakedZEN (STZEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $87.27 or 0.00186046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $18,519.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00126307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00174099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.84 or 0.07576373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.38 or 1.00031484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.34 or 0.00892106 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.