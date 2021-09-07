Standard Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $490,728.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $490,728.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00130084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180864 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.19 or 0.07154107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.05 or 0.99967805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00716781 BTC.

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

