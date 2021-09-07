Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Up 2.4%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

