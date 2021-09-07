Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.94

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.94 and last traded at C$50.91, with a volume of 168711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.22.

Get Stelco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.