Stellar Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and approximately $2.24 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00179964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.57 or 0.07627136 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,824 coins and its circulating supply is 23,659,953,179 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

