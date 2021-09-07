Step Hero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.37 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and $5.37 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $348.82 or 0.00739824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,292 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars.

