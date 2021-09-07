SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92). Approximately 1,440,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 843% from the average daily volume of 152,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

