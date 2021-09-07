Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 7th (AMCR, AMGN, ARGX, BANR, CARR, DANOY, ENQUF, GMAB, GNZUF, JFEEF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 7th:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $251.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $280.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $351.00 price target on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $187.00 price target on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $640.00 price target on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a neutral rating.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $202.00 price target on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

