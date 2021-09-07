Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 7th (ACCYY, ADAP, AMKBY, ARKAY, ASML, ASOMY, BOS, BZLFY, CTTAY, DCHPF)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 7th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.