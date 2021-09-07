Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 7th (ACCYY, ADAP, AMKBY, ARKAY, ASML, ASOMY, BOS, BZLFY, CTTAY, DCHPF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 7th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get Accor SA alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.