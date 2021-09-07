Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 7th (AGESY, ALIZY, AMIGY, APVO, ARCO, ARZGY, ASCCF, AXAHY, BFLY, BTGOF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 7th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.20 ($10.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $700.00 price target on the stock.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

