Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:SOAC)

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 35,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,698% compared to the typical volume of 1,951 call options.

Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 61,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,250. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,824,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,187,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,827,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,951,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.