Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,255% compared to the typical daily volume of 328 call options.

ETRN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 86,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.99.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

