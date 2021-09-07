Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,924 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,030% compared to the typical volume of 1,358 call options.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,223. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

