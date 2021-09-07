Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.91

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 8922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

