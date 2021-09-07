STRAKS Price Tops $0.0018 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $43,218.09 and approximately $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000069 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

