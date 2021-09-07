Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Hits $98.00 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Streamr has a market cap of $98.00 million and $30.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00749272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

