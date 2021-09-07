StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $429.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $405,587.81 and approximately $429.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,716,134,476 coins and its circulating supply is 17,302,940,122 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

