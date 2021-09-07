Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,293 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 501,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

