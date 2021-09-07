Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 6.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $27,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 21,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.