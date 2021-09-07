Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 18,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $196.27. 59,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,535. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

