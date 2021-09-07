Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. 2,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $671.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

