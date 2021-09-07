Sun (New) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $153.28 million and $27.50 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

