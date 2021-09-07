SUN (old) (SUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00181336 BTC.

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

