SUN (SUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

