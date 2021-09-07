Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $441,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 15.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 80,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

