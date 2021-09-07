Super Zero Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.93 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.38 million and $2.93 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.69 or 0.07364294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00123948 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,752,455 coins and its circulating supply is 327,338,892 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

