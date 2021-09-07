SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.91 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $21,288.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00132602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00180642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.89 or 0.07090661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.61 or 0.99256777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00704327 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

