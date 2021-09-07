Suretly (SUR) Price Up 48.2% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $91,142.86 and approximately $81.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00149694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00742679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044475 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

