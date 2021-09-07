SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $571.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

