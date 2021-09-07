SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $700.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $16.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,469. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.11. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

