SVB Leerink Raises Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $6.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 939,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $969.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

