SW Investment Management LLC Sells 484,550 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

SW Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,550 shares during the period. The Joint makes up 12.8% of SW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SW Investment Management LLC owned about 2.81% of The Joint worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,141. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.19. 495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,480. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

