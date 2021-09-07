Swap (XWP) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Swap has a total market cap of $322,970.58 and approximately $420.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,930,700 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

