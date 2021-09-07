Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

