Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $34,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.72. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.