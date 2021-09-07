Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of DISH Network worth $41,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 798.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

