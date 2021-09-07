Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Entegris worth $36,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth $309,410,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $113.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.