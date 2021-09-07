Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Diamondback Energy worth $35,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

