Swiss National Bank Has $31.04 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

