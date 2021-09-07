Swiss National Bank Has $35.74 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Discovery worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Discovery by 24.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

