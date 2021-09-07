Swiss National Bank Has $37.87 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of The Boston Beer worth $37,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAM opened at $562.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $753.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $987.43. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $555.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.81.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

