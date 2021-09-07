Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,677 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $32,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $33,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

