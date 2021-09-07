Swiss National Bank Sells 450,375 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,375 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Campbell Soup worth $36,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 25.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,239,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 65.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

CPB stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

