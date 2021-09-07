Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCMWY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.