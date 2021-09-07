Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Synlogic stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at $292,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

