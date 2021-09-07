Synlogic’s (SYBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

SYBX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 9,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

