Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 30.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 63.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $337.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

