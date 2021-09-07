Synthetify (SNY) Price Reaches $4.90 on Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $27.56 million and $2.52 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for $4.90 or 0.00010498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00130035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00176774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.99 or 0.07157291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,733.91 or 1.00116474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00889670 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

